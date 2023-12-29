CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 5.0 %

NYSE CORR opened at $0.22 on Thursday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $2.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

