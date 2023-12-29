Contrasting TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) and PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PCTEL and TROOPS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get PCTEL alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCTEL 0 1 0 0 2.00 TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCTEL 4.91% 7.98% 6.42% TROOPS N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares PCTEL and TROOPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

PCTEL has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TROOPS has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PCTEL and TROOPS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCTEL $99.43 million 1.36 $2.87 million $0.22 31.77 TROOPS $3.88 million N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

PCTEL has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of PCTEL shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of PCTEL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of TROOPS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PCTEL beats TROOPS on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCTEL

(Get Free Report)

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT. Its antenna portfolio includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, land mobile radio, tetra, global navigation satellite systems, cellular, industrial, scientific, medical, long range, and combination antenna solutions for used in public safety and military communications, utilities and energy, precision agriculture, smart traffic management, electric vehicle charging stations, passengers and cargo vehicles, forestry machinery, and off-road vehicles. The company's industrial IoT devices include access points, radio modules, sensor communication modules, and wireless communication sensors for used in utilities and smart grid, oil and gas, manufacturing, logistics, industrial automation, smart metering, and asset tracking markets. It also offers radio frequency (RF) test and measurement products that enhance the performance of wireless networks with a focus on LTE, public safety, and 5G technologies for cellular testing, public safety and private radio network testing, federal government communications testing, and indoor building network testing applications; and engineering design services. In addition, the company provides a cloud-based reporting platform for public safety to manage the data collection process and access final reports through an online map-based interface. It supplies its products to wireless equipment distributors and rental companies, public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, and value-added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.

About TROOPS

(Get Free Report)

TROOPS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong. It also offers fintech and IT support services, which includes artificial intelligence, big data and blockchain technology, machine learning, fingerprint ID, facial recognition, and cloud computing, and GFS strives; and engages in property leasing and management services. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Group, Ltd. and changed its name to TROOPS, Inc. in November 2021. TROOPS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.