Contrasting Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) & Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Bunker Hill Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bunker Hill Mining has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunker Hill Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Cleveland-Cliffs 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bunker Hill Mining and Cleveland-Cliffs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus price target of $21.36, indicating a potential upside of 2.56%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Bunker Hill Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A -41.87% Cleveland-Cliffs 1.55% 5.16% 2.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bunker Hill Mining and Cleveland-Cliffs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunker Hill Mining N/A N/A $900,000.00 ($0.10) -0.85 Cleveland-Cliffs $21.93 billion 0.48 $1.34 billion $0.67 31.08

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Bunker Hill Mining. Bunker Hill Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cleveland-Cliffs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Bunker Hill Mining on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bunker Hill Mining

(Get Free Report)

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. in September 2017. Bunker Hill Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

