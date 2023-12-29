Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.93. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $35.09.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

