Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,075 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 117.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,084,000 after purchasing an additional 401,413 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after buying an additional 1,402,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,681,000 after buying an additional 563,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

