Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,021 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $171.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $155.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.55.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

