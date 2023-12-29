Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $968,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APD opened at $274.25 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.63 and a 52-week high of $320.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.24 and its 200 day moving average is $284.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

