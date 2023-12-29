Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $936,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 116.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $138.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $161.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.32.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.01%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

