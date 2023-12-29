Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $157.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

