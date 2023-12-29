Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,300,000 after buying an additional 642,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after acquiring an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $581.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $551.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.30, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $585.16 and its 200 day moving average is $539.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

