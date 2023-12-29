Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $676.87 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. Conflux has a market cap of $676.87 million and $46.85 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,932.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00177907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.96 or 0.00596189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00053060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.09 or 0.00400841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00205115 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000730 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,956,061,757 coins and its circulating supply is 3,556,071,285 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,956,012,354.6 with 3,556,012,342.93 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19008687 USD and is down -5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $51,263,236.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.