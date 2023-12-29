Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Position Trimmed by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,578,000 after buying an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,038,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,975,000 after buying an additional 931,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,736,000 after buying an additional 7,854,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,025,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,755,000 after buying an additional 212,269 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CAG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.21.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

