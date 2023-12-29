Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

CHCI opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Comstock Holding Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

