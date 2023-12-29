Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance
CHCI opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.99.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock Holding Companies
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.