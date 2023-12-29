comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

comScore Price Performance

Shares of SCOR opened at $15.30 on Thursday. comScore has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $72.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). comScore had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.51 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that comScore will post -12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About comScore

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in comScore by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in comScore by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in comScore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 205.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.