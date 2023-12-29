Comparing Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX) & National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Starbox Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Starbox Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of National CineMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Starbox Group and National CineMedia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starbox Group $7.19 million 2.16 $3.60 million N/A N/A National CineMedia $249.20 million 1.68 -$28.70 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Starbox Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National CineMedia.

Starbox Group has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National CineMedia has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Starbox Group and National CineMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starbox Group 0 0 0 0 N/A National CineMedia 0 1 1 0 2.50

National CineMedia has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.31%. Given National CineMedia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Starbox Group.

Profitability

This table compares Starbox Group and National CineMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A National CineMedia 414.03% N/A -5.03%

Summary

Starbox Group beats National CineMedia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starbox Group

(Get Free Report)

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants. The company operates GETBATS website and mobile app that feature cash rebates from merchants in over 20 industries, such as automotive, beauty and health, books and media, electronics, fashion, food and beverages, groceries and pets, home and living, and sports and entertainment; SEEBATS website and mobile app, a video streaming platform, which designs and optimizes online advertisements, and distribute advertisements for various industries, including luxury property development, medical services, retail jewelry sales, and real estate agencies; and PAYBATS websites and mobile app, an e-payment solution that provides payment solutions to merchants. In addition, it offers network marketing services. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

About National CineMedia

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. The company is also engaged in the sale of online and mobile advertising through its Noovie Audience Accelerator product, as well as a suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Noovie Shuffle, Noovie Trivia, and Name That Movie to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. It offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

