Comparing Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (NYSE:IGI)

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Onex pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Onex pays out 4.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Onex alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Onex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onex 47.28% 9.60% 6.34% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Onex and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Onex and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onex 0 1 1 0 2.50 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Onex currently has a consensus target price of $95.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.52%. Given Onex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Onex is more favorable than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onex and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onex $442.00 million 12.51 $235.00 million $7.31 9.70 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust -$5.32 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Onex has higher revenue and earnings than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust.

Summary

Onex beats Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onex

(Get Free Report)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up. The firm seeks to invest in technology, electronics manufacturing services, industrial, aerospace, healthcare, retail, restaurants, industrials products, customer care services, metal services, building products, entertainment, gaming, cabinetry products, commercial vehicles, commercial and investment banking, financial services, commercial and multi-unit residential real estate. It invests in global businesses headquartered in North America, including United States and Canada, or Europe. The firm seeks to invest between $125 million and $1 billion in companies that have minimum revenues of $300 million. It does not consider size if the company is in an industry in which the firm already has presence. The firm seeks to make direct as well as co-investments through managed private equity, real estate and credit funds. It seeks to acquire a control position in its portfolio companies. Onex Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in New York, New York; Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts and London, United Kingdom.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade corporate debt securities with varied maturities. It will liquidate on or about December 2, 2024. The fund conducts in-house research to make its investments. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. was formed on June 26, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.