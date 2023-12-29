Comparing Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) & Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) and Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Korn Ferry and Syra Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korn Ferry $2.86 billion 1.09 $209.53 million $1.97 30.10 Syra Health $5.62 million 2.13 -$2.12 million N/A N/A

Korn Ferry has higher revenue and earnings than Syra Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

92.2% of Korn Ferry shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Korn Ferry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Korn Ferry and Syra Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korn Ferry 3.64% 12.60% 6.11% Syra Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Korn Ferry and Syra Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korn Ferry 0 1 3 0 2.75 Syra Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Korn Ferry presently has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.51%. Given Korn Ferry’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Korn Ferry is more favorable than Syra Health.

Summary

Korn Ferry beats Syra Health on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations. It also offers organizational strategy, assessment and succession, leadership and professional development, and total reward services. In addition, the company provides RPO, business project, professional search, and outsource recruiting solutions. Further, the company offers tech-enabled solutions that identify structures, roles, capabilities, and behaviors to drive businesses. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Syra Health

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions. The company also engages in developing Syrenity, an on-demand telehealth platform for mental health services. In addition, the company provides healthcare staffing solutions; and digital health solutions comprising digital transformation, cloud and security, artificial intelligence, patient engagement, and health apps. It serves mental health hospitals and organizations, including government agencies, integrated health networks, managed care entities, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. Syra Health Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

