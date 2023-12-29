Comparing First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) and Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB)

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) and Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancolombia has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Republic Bank and Bancolombia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion 7.48 0.01 Bancolombia $7.73 billion N/A $1.36 billion $5.94 5.18

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Republic Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bancolombia. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancolombia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

1.9% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Republic Bank and Bancolombia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancolombia 1 4 0 0 1.80

Bancolombia has a consensus target price of $30.65, indicating a potential downside of 0.42%. Given Bancolombia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bancolombia is more favorable than First Republic Bank.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and Bancolombia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72% Bancolombia 14.35% 18.16% 2.03%

Dividends

First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of 1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2,842.1%. Bancolombia pays an annual dividend of $3.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. First Republic Bank pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bancolombia pays out 51.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bancolombia has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Republic Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats Bancolombia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S.A. provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, and overdrafts; factoring; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides hedging instruments, including futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; life, auto, commercial, and homeowner's insurance products; telephone and mobile phone banking services; and online and computer banking services. Further, the company provides project and acquisition finance, loan syndication, corporate loans, debt and equity capital markets, principal investments, M&A, hedging strategies, restructurings, and structured financing; money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment and corporate trust, and custody; internet-based trading platform; inter-bank lending and repurchase agreements; managing escrow accounts, and investment and real estate funds; and transportation, securities brokerage, maintenance and remodeling, and outsourcing services, as well as provides technology services. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

