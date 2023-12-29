Comparing Caleres (NYSE:CAL) & Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK)

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) and Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Birkenstock and Caleres, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birkenstock 0 7 12 0 2.63 Caleres 0 1 0 0 2.00

Birkenstock currently has a consensus target price of $46.81, indicating a potential downside of 5.43%. Caleres has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.27%. Given Caleres’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Caleres is more favorable than Birkenstock.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birkenstock N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Caleres $2.97 billion 0.38 $181.74 million $4.37 7.25

This table compares Birkenstock and Caleres’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Caleres has higher revenue and earnings than Birkenstock.

Profitability

This table compares Birkenstock and Caleres’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birkenstock N/A N/A N/A Caleres 5.57% 30.46% 7.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Caleres shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Caleres shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Caleres beats Birkenstock on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Birkenstock Holding plc was founded in 1774 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Birkenstock Holding plc operates as a subsidiary of BK LC Lux MidCo S.à r.l.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provide brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr. Martens, Asics, Timberland, Bearpaw, Skechers, HeyDude, Franco Sarto, Rykä, Vince, Bzees, Veronica Beard, and Zodiac brands, as well as company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, Blowfish Malibu, and Naturalizer. The company also operates naturalizer.com, naturalizer.ca, vionicshoes.com, samedelman.com, allenedmonds.com, drschollsshoes.com, lifestride.com, francosarto.com, ryka.com, bzees.com, and zodiacshoes.com, as well as Vince.com, blowfishshoes.com, and veronicabeard.com websites. In addition, it designs, sources, manufactures, and markets footwear to retail stores, such as online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers. Further, the company wholesales men's apparel, leather goods, and accessories under the Allen Edmonds brand; footwear for women under LifeStride brand; Italian footwear Franco Sarto brand; athletic footwear for women under the Rykä brand; women's shoe collection under the Vince brand; and women's footwear under the Bzees brand; other footwear under Zodiac brand; and women's footwear collection under Veronica Beard brand, as well as Via Spiga brand. The company was formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc. and changed its name to Caleres, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

