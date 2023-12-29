Comparing BrightView (NYSE:BV) & De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY)

De La Rue (OTCMKTS:DLUEY – Get Free Report) and BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of BrightView shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of BrightView shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares De La Rue and BrightView’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets De La Rue N/A N/A N/A BrightView -0.27% 3.55% 1.30%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score De La Rue 0 0 1 0 3.00 BrightView 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for De La Rue and BrightView, as provided by MarketBeat.

BrightView has a consensus target price of $7.95, indicating a potential downside of 7.13%. Given BrightView’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BrightView is more favorable than De La Rue.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares De La Rue and BrightView’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio De La Rue N/A N/A N/A $0.39 7.31 BrightView $2.82 billion 0.28 -$7.70 million ($0.13) -65.85

De La Rue has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrightView. BrightView is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than De La Rue, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BrightView beats De La Rue on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About De La Rue

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities. It also provides high security digital and physical solutions, which includes supply chain traceability, physical authentication tokens, and ID security components, as well as government revenue and brand protection solutions, as well as engages in trading and insurance activities. De La Rue plc was formerly known as New De La Rue plc and changed its name to De La Rue plc in November 1999. The company was founded in 1813 and is headquartered in Basingstoke, the United Kingdom.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance. Its customers' properties include corporate and commercial properties, homeowners associations, public parks, hotels and resorts, airport authorities, municipalities, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses. This segment's customer base includes approximately 8,800 office parks and corporate campuses 7,100 residential communities, and 550 educational institutions. The Development Services segment offers landscape architecture and development services for new facilities and redesign projects. Its services include project design and management services, landscape architecture and installation, irrigation installation, tree moving and installation, pool and water features, sports field, and other services. BrightView Holdings, Inc. also operates as official field consultant to various league baseball. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

