Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGDDY

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

MGDDY stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65.

(Get Free Report

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.