Community Bank System, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Community Bank System’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Community Bank System’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

CBU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Community Bank System Price Performance

NYSE CBU opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. Community Bank System has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $64.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.60 per share, with a total value of $50,180.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,666.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Bank System

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,681,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Community Bank System by 287.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,486,000 after buying an additional 647,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth about $33,999,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,193,000 after buying an additional 219,224 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

