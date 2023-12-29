CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

COMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Get CommScope alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COMM

CommScope Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. CommScope has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. The company has a market cap of $619.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.98.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CommScope

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 841,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 841,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,520.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 521,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,199.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 360,132 shares of company stock valued at $590,599 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CommScope by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.