Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $172.05

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $172.05, but opened at $176.32. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $181.24, with a volume of 2,361,178 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 3.05.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $3,479,710.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,487.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,787,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $3,479,710.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,487.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 783,212 shares of company stock valued at $112,432,593. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,759 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.5% during the third quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

