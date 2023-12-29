Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Paul Grewal Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $1,737,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,714,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Grewal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $1,575,900.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $1,450,900.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $3,479,710.71.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $186.36 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $187.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $809,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $50,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 84.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $218,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $93,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

