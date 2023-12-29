Coastline Trust Co Has $262,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Coastline Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 476.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 93.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $236.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.45.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

