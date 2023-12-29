Coastline Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after buying an additional 92,228,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.6 %

ICE stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $128.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $2,759,608 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

