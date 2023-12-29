Clarity Financial LLC Acquires 417 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $3,172,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.8% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.6% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.8% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 31,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 119.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 104,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 56,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $51.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

