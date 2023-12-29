CKW Financial Group Sells 165 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CKW Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,509,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.