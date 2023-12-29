Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 491,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 270,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 410,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 219,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

