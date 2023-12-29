Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.48 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

