Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.8% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5,222.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,883,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $150,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day moving average of $52.38.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

