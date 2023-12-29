Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,931,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,197,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 17.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 24.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $4.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. Cipher Mining has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.98.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. Analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.