Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after buying an additional 1,866,932 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,517,000 after acquiring an additional 640,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,340,000 after acquiring an additional 177,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $93.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.63 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.