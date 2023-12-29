Christopher John Perry Sells 6,643 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) President Christopher John Perry sold 6,643 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $1,329,729.31. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 59,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,866,477.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher John Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08.

On Friday, December 22nd, Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $544,427.22.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

BR stock opened at $205.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.86 and its 200 day moving average is $178.54. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $132.43 and a one year high of $207.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,559,000 after purchasing an additional 943,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

