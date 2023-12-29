Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $112.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $109.19 and a 12 month high of $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.72 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 373.39% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

