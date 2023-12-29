Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $149.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.29. The company has a market cap of $282.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.