Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.7% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 8.9% during the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.8% during the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 9.8% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $149.77 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.29. The company has a market capitalization of $282.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.