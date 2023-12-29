Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.7% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.9% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $149.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $282.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average of $156.29. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

