Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Chevron stock opened at $149.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.29. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

