Chain (XCN) Market Cap Reaches $45.44 Million

Chain (XCN) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain has a total market cap of $45.44 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chain Token Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,149,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,053,663,471 tokens. Chain’s official message board is blog.onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official website is onyx.org.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

