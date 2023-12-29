Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

CRNT has been the subject of several other reports. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised Ceragon Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Ceragon Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

CRNT opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $87.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

