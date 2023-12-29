CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

CEL-SCI Trading Down 5.0 %

CVM stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $141.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. CEL-SCI has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.33.

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that CEL-SCI will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter valued at $3,037,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 389,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 400.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 274,854 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 353.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 277,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 216,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

