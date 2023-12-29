CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
CEL-SCI Trading Down 5.0 %
CVM stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $141.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92. CEL-SCI has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.33.
CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that CEL-SCI will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CEL-SCI
CEL-SCI Company Profile
CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
