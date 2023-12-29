CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 10,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 809.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $228.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $229.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.70.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

