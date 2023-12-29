Cascade Investment Group Inc. Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.1% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $648,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 13.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Chevron by 13.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates grew its position in shares of Chevron by 11.2% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $149.77 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.29.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

View Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.