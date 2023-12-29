Cary Baker Sells 302 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CFO Cary Baker sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $27,071.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92.

On Friday, October 13th, Cary Baker sold 375 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $19,597.50.

Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ:PI opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average of $72.56. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $144.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Impinj by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Impinj by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Impinj by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Impinj by 0.7% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

