CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CEO William D. Nash Sells 102,775 Shares

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE KMX opened at $77.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.76 and a 52 week high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,104 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,632,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,560 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

