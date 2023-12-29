Caprock Group LLC Has $6.48 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $347.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $354.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.45.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

