Caprock Group LLC Boosts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.7 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $574,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,685.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,283 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,474. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

