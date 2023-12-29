Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $132.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.60. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $132.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.15.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $396,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

